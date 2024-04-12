More victims accuse former Jenkintown urgent care worker of assaulting women while posing as nurse A former Jenkintown urgent care medical assistant​ has been charged with 24 felony and misdemeanor criminal charges for assaulting and harassing women while posing as a nurse, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney. Ramon Garcia, 33, was arrested at the beginning of March after two women reported separate yet similar assaults perpetrated by the former medical assistant at the Carbon Health Urgent Care in Jenkintown.