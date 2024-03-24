Watch CBS News

Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to a whopping $1.1 billion after 30 consecutive drawings without a winner. The next drawing happens on Tuesday, March 26. And the Powerball jackpot is up to $800 million for Monday night's drawing.
