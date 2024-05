Meet the young Chester County violin prodigy taking space in the Philadelphia classical music scene A Chester County preteen is on the rise not just in the Philadelphia classical music scene but around the world. Mio Imai won the adolescent category at the Arthur Grumiaux International Violin Competition last month, scoring her a cash prize and concert contract. Her impressive accomplishments are only just beginning. Nikki DeMentri introduces the eighth grader who is wise beyond her years.