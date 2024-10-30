M&M's Rescue BOOth pop-up in Philadelphia and New Jersey on Halloween You won't have to worry about running out of candy on Halloween, thanks to M&M's. The candy company is rolling out rescue booths in Philly and Westfield, New Jersey, two areas that ran out of candy last year. The pop-up will appear on Halloween night. All you have to do is phone in a request and get an instant candy refill. Fans nationwide can also request free instant candy refills to be delivered in just 30 minutes on their website.