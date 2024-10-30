Watch CBS News

M&M's Rescue BOOth pop-up in Philadelphia and New Jersey on Halloween

You won't have to worry about running out of candy on Halloween, thanks to M&M's. The candy company is rolling out rescue booths in Philly and Westfield, New Jersey, two areas that ran out of candy last year. The pop-up will appear on Halloween night. All you have to do is phone in a request and get an instant candy refill. Fans nationwide can also request free instant candy refills to be delivered in just 30 minutes on their website.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.