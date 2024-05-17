Latest FBI testimony reveals new details in New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez was back in federal court Friday for the continuation of his bribery trial. During court proceedings Thursday, he revealed that his wife has breast cancer. Prosecutors said Menendez and his wife accepted more than $480,000 in bribes for the political influence which they said advanced the interests of the two New Jersey businessmen and the governments of Qatar and Egypt. Christine Sloan reports some of the highlights from the courtroom.