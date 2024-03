Large crowds at viewing for slain Philly rapper Phat Geez as surveillance video of shooting released Mourners to flocked to The Met Philadelphia to pay respects to Phat Geez, whose real name is Derrick Gant. The rapper sought to speak out against gun violence and had recently released a song "Nogunzone." He was shot and killed Sunday and the incident was captured on Ring surveillance camera video, Ray Strickland reports.