Jim's Steaks rising from the ashes: Grand reopening in South Philadelphia 2 years after fire A South Street staple is back in business Wednesday almost two years after a fire nearly destroyed the building. Flames ripped through Jim's Steaks back in July 2022. The restaurant finally started serving cheesesteaks again for the first time since the fire. Dan Snyder shows what's new at the long-time favorite spot for cheesesteaks.