Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter mark 77th anniversary

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary. The Carters were married on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia where they continue to live today. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3O6smIl
