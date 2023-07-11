Iceland volcano erupts for 3rd time in 3 years, sending bursts of lava in the air Iceland is experiencing yet another volcanic eruption on its southwest peninsula. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said Monday that a fissure broke open between the Fagradalsfjall and Keilir mountains, roughly 37 miles from the country's capital and just a half hour from an international airport. The eruption began at 4:40 p.m. local time on Monday, the meteorological office said, adding that it was "minor" and "small." The fissure excreting lava is estimated to be about 200 meters, or about 656 feet long. The office said that the "lava is emerging as a series of fountains."