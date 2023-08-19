Watch CBS News

Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2

Hurricane Hilary is barreling north as a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to hit southern California as a tropical storm. Jenn Sullivan has a look at the storm’s path and the damage it’s expected to cause. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3QL9HmQ
