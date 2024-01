How to jump start your fitness New Year's resolutions Want to work on your health and fitness goals in the new year, but are intimated by the gym? Aly Licopoli, gym manager at Planet Fitness in Pottstown, shares tips for starting your workouts at home, and how to overcome that gym-timidation. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-years-resolutions-experts-skip-tweak-for-success/