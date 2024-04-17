Watch CBS News

How State Rep. Kevin Boyle's pending arrest could affect balance of power in Harrisburg

Philadelphia police say an arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Boyle, a legislator in the Pennsylvania House who represents parts of Fox Chase, Bustleton and other sections of Northeast Philly. Boyle texted his estranged wife in violation of a protection from abuse order, police said. Jasmine Payoute brings you the latest on the case including how Boyle's arrest could affect the precarious balance of power in Harrisburg.
