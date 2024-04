Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins speaks at fundraiser for NICU babies, shares personal connection Brian Dawkins' twin daughters Chionni and Cionni were born prematurely in 2007 and spent time in the NICU. On Friday night he spoke at the Miracle Ball, a fundraiser at the Franklin Institute celebrating the 10th anniversary of Today is a Good Day. TGD helps families with babies in the NICU financially and provides support.