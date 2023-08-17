Watch CBS News

Gree recalls dehumidifiers due to fire risk

The recall covers more than a million dehumidifiers made by home appliance company Gree. They were manufactured under multiple brand names between January 2011 and February 2014. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/45jWpT6
