Advertise With Us

Dan McQuade, visual editor with Defector, joins Pat Gallen to discuss the Eagles and Philadelphia sports.

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Episode 35: Dan McQuade Dan McQuade, visual editor with Defector, joins Pat Gallen to discuss the Eagles and Philadelphia sports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On