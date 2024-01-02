From "humble beginnings" to City Hall, Cherelle Parker to be inaugurated as Philadelphia's 100th mayor When she's inaugurated on Jan. 2, 2024, Cherelle Parker will make history as the first woman and first Black woman to run the City of Philadelphia as its mayor. A Philadelphia native, Parker served 10 years as a state representative and was elected to Philadelphia City Council in 2016, eventually becoming council majority leader. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/cherelle-parker-philadelphia-mayor-inauguration/