Franklin Institute chief astronomer shares tips for viewing Geminids meteor shower Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute, says head somewhere dark and away from city lights if you want to see the Geminid meteor shower this week! He says Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the best time to view the cosmic phenomenon. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/geminids-meteor-shower-how-to-watch-what-is-it/