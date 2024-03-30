Watch CBS News

Flyers announce partnership with University of Delaware's 1st-ever NCAA Division I Women's hockey

Philadelphia Flyers announced Saturday afternoon its new partnership with the University of Delaware's first-ever NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey team. The release states, "The Flyers will support the program’s development through three key pillars of growing the game of hockey, community engagement and developing a world-class women’s ice hockey program through networking and learning opportunities."
