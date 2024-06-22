Excessive heat warning in Philadelphia area ; Code Orange Air Quality Alert | Today's weather A heat advisory is in effect in the Philadelphia region on Saturday as the Lehigh Valley and Poconos face a low threat of potential severe storms. There could be more intense rain and wind on Sunday with additional chances of hail and an isolated tornado. Meanwhile an air quality alert for ozone and particulate matter remains in effect as the region pushes toward potential record high temperatures and feels-like temps over 100, Tammie Souza reports.