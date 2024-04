Everything you need to know about Trump's "hush Money" trial The first six jurors are sworn in for former President Trump's historic trial. There's still work to be done, 12 more jurors must be picked. So far, finding an impartial jury has been difficult. CBS's Michael George reports the jury pool was grilled on social media posts, political views and their personal lives. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3Ui3pwz