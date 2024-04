Endangered Puerto Rican parrots at risk from worsening climate-fueled storms This week, leading up to Earth Day, we’re showing you the dedication, creativity, and heart of people trying to protect life on Earth. Hurricanes that are getting more destructive are one of the threats that species face, like the Puerto Rican parrot — one of the most critically endangered birds in the world. CBS National Environmental Correspondent David Schechter introduces the people trying to save them.