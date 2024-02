Digital Brief: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 The Philadelphia Phillies are loading up to head to spring training in Clearwater, Florida, Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is underway, and another beautiful day is on tap, but chances for rain and a wintry mix return early next week. These stories and more from Janelle Burrell and meteorologist Kate Bilo in your Digital Brief for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.