Digital Brief: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 A section of I-95 northbound lanes remain closed Sunday as crews work on the latest phase of the multi-million dollar CAP project near Penn's Landing, a man was shot and killed in Elmwood overnight, and we're in for lots of sunshine this Sunday. Howard Monroe and Tammie Souza have your news and weather headlines in the Digital Brief for Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.