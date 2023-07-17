Watch CBS News

Digital Brief: July 17, 2023 (AM)

Janelle Burrell has your Monday morning Digital Brief, which includes stories on a train derailment in Whitemarsh Township, a road closure on Route 202 in King of Prussia and Monday's weather forecast.
