DeSean Jackson speaks after retiring as a Philadelphia Eagle Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and punt returner DeSean Jackson officially retired as a Philadelphia Eagle on Friday, Dec. 1. He spent eight of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, and the team plans to honor him at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Dec. 3 before their game against the San Francisco 49ers. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/desean-jackson-retirement-philadelphia-eagles/