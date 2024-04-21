Delaware State University cancels Monday classes; suspect still at large, campus officials say DSU officials said the 18-year-old woman and possibly another woman were visiting a student on campus at the time of the shooting. The gunman is still at large and was last seen heading toward College Road, DSU officials said. "The only thing that we can release right now is that something happened in the area of that residence hall which led to shots being fired," said Master Corporal Ryan Schmid with the Dover Police Department. "We don't believe the 18-year-old was involved in anything and it seems like unfortunately she was just caught, for a lack of better term, in the crossfire."