Dave Portnoy and his dog Miss Peaches surprise South Jersey animal rescue with donation Beacon Animal Rescue in South Jersey got a big surprise from two very famous faces this week: Barstool founder Dave Portnoy and his internet-famous rescue dog, Miss Peaches. According to the rescue's director, Portnoy is sending a donation to cover the cost of replacing its septic tank, which could cost between $20,000-$35,000.