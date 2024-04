Crowds fill South Philly bars and restaurants for Sixers-Knicks Game 3 and NFL draft The NBA Playoffs are back in South Philly. As Sixers fans prepare to pack the Wells Fargo Center, they know exactly what's at stake in Thursday's Game 3. Fans are packing into bars and restaurants to watch the game and the NFL draft. Alicia Roberts reports from Chickie's & Pete's in South Philly.