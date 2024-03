Combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar to nearly $2 billion Monday's Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $800 million, and the Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday, March 26 has climbed to a massive $1.1 billion. CBS News Philadelphia's Jasmine Payoute has more on the latest round of lottery fever, and how some people in Philadelphia say they'd spend the winnings if they hit it big.