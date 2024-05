Chickie's and Pete's sponsoring 1 hour of free tolls on AC Expressway, and other travel news Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway will be covered for one hour on Friday, May 24 thanks to local restaurant chain Chickie's and Pete's. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline in an effort to curb prices at the pump. Plus, AAA crunched the numbers and found the best times to travel if you're heading out this Memorial Day Weekend.