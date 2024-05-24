Busy at PHL Airport and on roads around Philadelphia: Your Memorial Day Weekend 2024 travel report The Philadelphia region is bustling as travelers drive to their Memorial Day Weekend destinations at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches or beyond. Meanwhile at Philadelphia International Airport, there are thousands more people flying out than a typical day, and reporter Kim Hudson spoke to people who faced long lines as well as AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell, who filled us in on what to expect on the travel front this weekend.