For American Heart Month Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin takes on a heart health mission following 2023 cardiac arrest. Stephanie Stahl reports.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin takes on heart health mission following 2023 cardiac arrest For American Heart Month Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin takes on a heart health mission following 2023 cardiac arrest. Stephanie Stahl reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On