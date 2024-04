Aramark workers to strike during Sixers-Knicks game at Wells Fargo Center Thursday A police chase in Delaware County ends with four people killed in a crash, Aramark workers will strike Thursday during the Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center amid stalled contract negotiations, and Thursday will be cooler and cloudy but a big warmup is on tap for the second half of the weekend.