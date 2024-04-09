Aramark workers on strike, safety concerns under I-95, a taste of summer | CBS News Philadelphia Evening news and weather headlines from CBS News Philadelphia on April 9, 2024. Get the latest news, sports and weather from the heart of Philadelphia: https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/ Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSPHILLY Follow us on X: @CBSPhiladelphia Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbsphiladelphia/ Follow us on TikTok: @CBSPhiladelphia Follow us on Instagram: @CBSPhiladelphia