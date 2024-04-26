American Airlines flight forced to deplane at Philadelphia International Airport Passengers of a flight that landed at Philadelphia International Airport had to get off the plane Friday evening because of a possible safety concern. An American Airlines spokesperson said law enforcement officials met flight 1738 which was coming to Philly from Turks and Caicos. Chopper 3 was overhead as passengers were deplaned and waited on the tarmac as the aircraft was inspected. The plane was cleared and headed to the terminal.