AMA Supercross event transforms Lincoln Financial Field into dirt bike battle ground Supercross racing has returned to Philadelphia after more than 40 years -- over 26 million pounds of dirt were trucked into Lincoln Financial Field to form the track for Saturday's event, Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Jan Carabeo chats with riders Bryce Shelly, a Pennsylvania native and rookie, and Tristan Lane.