Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing after portion of the plane blew off mid-air An Alaska Airlines flight traveling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California made an emergency landing Friday night after a portion of the aircraft blew out mid-air. The airline has grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft in the wake of the accident. https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/alaska-airlines-flight-forced-to-make-em