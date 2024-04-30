8 officers shot in Charlotte, NC, 4 killed while serving warrant At least four law enforcement officers were killed in Charlotte, North Carolina while trying to serve a warrant. The fallen included a deputy U.S. marshal; two members of the North Carolina Department of Corrections, identified as Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott; and one member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Joshua Eyer. Police said an armed man who exited the house where the warrant was being served was shot and killed in the front yard. He was later identified by police as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr. CBS News' Dave Malkoff reports from Charlotte.