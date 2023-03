Advertise With Us

Pa. Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeleine Dean and Del. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester spoke to Natasha Brown this Women's History Month.

3 local Congresswomen discuss getting into politics Pa. Reps. Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeleine Dean and Del. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester spoke to Natasha Brown this Women's History Month.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On