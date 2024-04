25 Years Of Philly Black Pride: Empowering LGBTQIA+ people of color and fighting inequality Since 1999, thousands have come to the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection to celebrate Phlly Black Pride. the organization’s mission is to transform social environments for LGBTQIA+ people of color. Josh Sanders talked with organizers about why this Pride is about honoring generations of the past and elevating generations of the future.