$20 million affordable senior housing project breaks ground in West Philadelphia It was a groundbreaking day for senior housing in Philadelphia. Community leaders and elected officials dug their shovels in the dirt for the ceremonial start of a 38-unit affordable senior housing project. The nearly $20 million compassion senior apartments will be just a half block from Cobbs Creek Park in West Philadelphia. The 37,000-square-foot housing development will focus on sustainability and meeting the evolving needs of our senior population.