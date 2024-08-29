Watch CBS News

$20 million affordable senior housing project breaks ground in West Philadelphia

It was a groundbreaking day for senior housing in Philadelphia. Community leaders and elected officials dug their shovels in the dirt for the ceremonial start of a 38-unit affordable senior housing project. The nearly $20 million compassion senior apartments will be just a half block from Cobbs Creek Park in West Philadelphia. The 37,000-square-foot housing development will focus on sustainability and meeting the evolving needs of our senior population.
