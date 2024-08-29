$20 million affordable senior housing project breaks ground in West Philadelphia
It was a groundbreaking day for senior housing in Philadelphia.
Community leaders and elected officials dug their shovels in the dirt for the ceremonial start of a 38-unit affordable senior housing project.
The nearly $20 million compassion senior apartments will be just a half block from Cobbs Creek Park in West Philadelphia.
The 37,000-square-foot housing development will focus on sustainability and meeting the evolving needs of our senior population.