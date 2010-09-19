Stephanie Stahl, CBS Philadelphia's Emmy-Award winning health reporter, is featured daily on newscasts and her weekend Health Watch show on our streaming platform..

As one of the television industry's most respected medical reporters, Stahl has been recognized by community and health organizations alike for her hard-hitting yet compassionate approach to her beat, an approach that has changed lives and influenced medical practices.

Stahl's reporting has earned her high honors in both the television industry and medical field. In addition to 13 Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards, she's a member of the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.

Stahl received the prestigious Diamond Award from Temple University Hospital's Auxiliary for her "dedication to excellence, her professional and personal integrity, and her deep sense of compassion for others." The Pennsylvania Public Health Association honored her with its 2000 Media Award; the local chapter of the American Liver Foundation named Stahl its Media Professional of the Year and the Cardiovascular Institute presented her with its Leadership Award for "positively impacting the health of the Delaware Valley."

She is also involved with community and station efforts including, Susan G. Koman Philadelphia Race for the Cure, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities. She serves on the board of the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and is a mentor with Women of Tomorrow at Carver High School.

Stahl and her husband, Jim, reside in Montgomery County outside of Philadelphia. They have a son, Matthew, who works in professional sports management.