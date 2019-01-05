Ryan Hughes joined CBS3 in June 2022.

He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami. Before that, Ryan reported for WJLA in Washington, DC, WFMZ in Allentown and WMDT in Salisbury.

Ryan graduated from St. Augustine Preparatory School in Richland, NJ before studying Broadcast Journalism at the University of Miami.

Ryan grew up in Mullica Hill, NJ, and is thrilled to be back home.

While he's not covering the news, Ryan enjoys the beach, watching and playing tennis, cooking, traveling, and spending time with his rescue Beagle, Henry.