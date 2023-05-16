Liz Crawford CBS News Philadelphia

Liz Crawford was born a Jersey girl, married a Midwest guy, and had two Florida babies with a Philly baby on the way! She is beyond thrilled to return to the Philadelphia area to raise her family in the same city that raised her by joining the CBS News Philadelphia team.

It's been a long-time dream to share the stories of people in this community, hold the powerful accountable, and have a blast getting reacquainted with the city outsiders just don't understand. It's a Philly thing....

She was raised in Bordentown, NJ and left Philly after graduating college from La Salle University and a short stint as a weekend traffic reporter on the Philadelphia airwaves getting people smoothly to and from the Jersey shore during the summer months.

From there she spent two years as a reporter in Erie, Pa. followed by five years in Greensboro, NC as a reporter and sports anchor at the CBS affiliate, WFMY-TV. She was there in Houston covering the University of North Carolina when Villanova hit the buzzer beater for the national title in 2016.

While in North Carolina she met her husband, Grant Gilmore, who was the chief meteorologist at WFMY. The two got married in 2016 in Cape May, NJ shortly before moving to Tampa, Fla.

Liz spent several years at the CBS affiliate in Tampa as a multi-skilled journalist, general assignment reporter, and fill-in anchor. She covered some of the biggest stories in Florida including gubernatorial races, the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl win in the host city of Tampa, and catastrophic hurricanes Irma in 2017 and Ian in 2022 when WTSP-TV aired 24/7 broadcast coverage for days amid the TV station's mandatory hurricane evacuation.

She always said ''I'm only leaving Florida for one city...."

You know the rest!

Outside of work, she and Grant are immersed in raising their two young daughters, trying to make good on date nights, and sneaking in some travel when life allows! Liz considers it a privilege to tell your stories, cover your events, and share her own journey with you along the way. Send her a story idea or just say hi! She'd love to hear from you!

Get the latest from Liz on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. You can also email her at Liz.Crawford@paramount.com