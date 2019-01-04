Chief Meteorologist Kate Bilo joined the Eyewitness News weather team on CBS3 and The CW Philly in October, 2010.

Bilo, a native of Phoenixville, returned to the Delaware Valley from AccuWeather in State College, Pennsylvania where she had been a meteorologist since 2004. During her tenure with the weather service, she provided forecasts on TV and radio for numerous AccuWeather clients including FOX News, CNBC, ABC News Now and many local stations. She had also been the main morning weather anchor for the Bloomberg Television Network.

Bilo is a 2003 graduate of Penn State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Spanish and International Business. She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences from Mississippi State University.

A versatile broadcaster, in addition to her weather duties, Bilo has twice guest hosted CBS's Daytime Emmy Award-nominated talk show THE TALK.

A certified bookworm, Bilo sets a goal to read 100 books each year. In her effort to help children develop a love of reading, she serves as Champion of Reading for the Free Library of Philadelphia's Summer Reading program, visiting libraries to read to them. Bilo also enjoys traveling, bike riding and taking long walks. A thunderstorm junkie, her dream is to one day go on a tornado chase in the Plains.

Bilo is married and the mother of two young sons.

Connect with Kate Bilo on Twitter: @katebilo; and on Facebook: Kate Bilo.