Josh Sanders

Josh Sanders is a journalist shaped by life-changing events. He joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in August 2023 as a reporter and multi-skilled journalist.

Josh comes to Philadelphia from Phoenix where he covered the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Presidential election and stories surrounding social inequality. He believes that our stories connect us despite our differences and strives to treat everyone's story with respect.

Prior to entering a newsroom, Josh worked in the DEI space as a consultant speaking nationally on LGBTQ+ issues involving athletics, religion, health and wellness, and education.

He believes in the power of sport to bring people together, working for the Los Angeles Dodgers as an entertainment host before his first news job in Bakersfield, California. He covered the 2017, 2018 and 2020 Rose Bowl games as a sideline reporter and producer.

Sanders graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia where he earned his Bachelor of Science. He is passionate about cheering on his Dukes.

Josh describes himself as a nomad with roots and loves to travel. He's called many places home including Madrid, Spain when he was in grade school.

He is excited to add Philadelphia to the list with his adopted cat, David Bowie.

Follow Josh on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X.