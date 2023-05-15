Grant Gilmore CBS News Philadelphia

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore's blood may have thinned out a bit after spending several years in Florida, but he is no stranger to the cooler temperatures up north and the weather patterns that come with all four seasons.

Grant grew up in Saline, Mich. where he discovered his curiosity for the weather, climate, and science in general. He pursued his passion for weather at the University of North Carolina Asheville where he completed his degree in Atmospheric Sciences and played soccer all four years for the Bulldogs.

Following graduation from UNCA, Grant got his start in television at WMAZ-TV in Macon, Ga. and then WFMY-TV in Greensboro, N.C. In Greensboro he served as the Chief Meteorologist for four years and covered everything from hurricanes to crippling winter storms and everything in between.

Since 2009, Grant has held the distinction of being a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist with the American Meteorological Society. In addition to maintaining this certification over the years, he has earned several Emmy awards for his coverage of winter storms in North Carolina to his work showcasing the impacts of climate change on hurricane activity in Florida.

Grant spent six years as the morning meteorologist at the CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay. While in Florida, he helped guide the Tampa Bay region and Central Florida through numerous tropical systems, most notably hurricanes Irma and Ian.

He and his wife, Liz met while working together in North Carolina, but were married in Cape May, N.J. in Liz's home state. Their two daughters, Finley and Rowen were born in Florida but love living in a place where it actually snows!

Grant is excited to forecast the dynamic weather that we have here in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley. When he's not on TV talking about the weather you'll most likely find him looking for a way to get out in the weather with his family to go for a run, bike ride or just explore all of the historic places around the area. If you ever see him out don't hesitate to say hello!

Also, feel free to follow Grant on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram