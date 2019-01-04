https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2018/10/chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others.

Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events.

It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself. She graduated cum laude from Saint Joseph's University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and Digital Media and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration for Entrepreneurship.

Chandler came to CBS News Philadelphia from PHL17 in Philadelphia where she had been a traffic reporter since 2017. She also covered on a number of stories for the Morning News program including her own Weekend Picks segment and the Mummers Day Parade since 2015.

Don't let this local South Jersey native fool you, Chandler was born in the Philippines, has traveled extensively, and loves to explore the world whenever opportunity knocks.

Follow Chandler on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.