https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2019/01/Brandon-Goldner-web-headshot-1024x576-UNBRANDED.jpg

Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multi-skilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

Originally from Baltimore, Brandon joined CBS News Philadelphia after spending six years reporting for WCNC, the NBC-affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. There, Brandon became known for his investigation into air pollution at a paper mill part-owned by NFL owner Robert Kraft, including his attempt to get an interview with Kraft by waving down his police motorcade. His investigations also exposed new details in a petroleum spill along the Colonial Pipeline and revealed ongoing concerns from local leaders regarding a proposed lithium mine.

While in Charlotte, Brandon received two Emmy nominations, and he was twice named "Multimedia Journalist of the Year" for large markets by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) of the Carolinas.

He was also named "Multimedia Journalist of the Year" for small markets while working for WNCT, the CBS-affiliate in Greenville, North Carolina.

A proud graduate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, Brandon's excited to be back closer to his family. He loves exploring new neighborhoods (he's a major architecture buff!), drinking too much coffee, and reading the Sunday paper on actual newspaper.

Follow Brandon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.