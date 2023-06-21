Host and Content Creator Ashley Harder CBS Philadelphia

Ashley Harder lives by the belief that everyone has a story and my passion for people is what motivates me to bring these stories to life.

Her career journey spans almost 24 years and has encompassed international modeling and multiple positions as an on-air personality; one being right here as part of the CW Philly Crew. And now, she's back home. She has had the privilege to shoot for Versace, Pepsi, Walmart, Shiseido, David's Bridal to name a few. Ashley has also held on-air contracts with the CW Philly and Pocono Mountains Magazine. Oh, and she held the title of Miss NJ USA 2007.

She currently resides in South Jersey with her children ages 16, 10 and 3. They hold multiple dance parties in her kitchen sprinkled with the making of TikToks courtesy of her teenager! You can find Ashley on the volleyball court, baseball fields, on slides that fit both toddlers and adults and at church!

Fun fact: She is a certified birth and postpartum doula. She is an advocate for all things 'family'. Her other passions include hosting family, friends and strangers in her home as she cooks and serve them. She strives to create a loving and all-inclusive environment and teach her children the same.

She craves going out to eat and traveling as much as possible! She has learned to stop and be present with those she is with.

She says "I am both humbled and honored to be apart of such a prestigious television network! I am filled with anticipation to help develop a branch of CBS Philadelphia that will establish a pillar of positivity right here in our own backyards."